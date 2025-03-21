Mumbai, March 20: Actress Soha Ali Khan enjoyed an insightful encounter with American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates. Sharing a glimpse of her meet on social media, Soha dropped a couple of pictures with Gates. She revealed that she also got her copy of the book "Source Code" signed by Gates. "The belief that the world is getting worse, that we can’t solve extreme poverty and disease, isn’t just mistaken. It’s harmful." It was such a pleasure to meet someone insightful, wealthy, generous, solution-oriented, and perhaps most significantly optimistic ... and to get my copy of his book signed!", Soha wrote in the caption.

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years and has been meeting some influential people from the world of politics. Yesterday, Soha treated the netizens with a sneak peek into her latest workout session. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself doing a high-intensity workout. Starting with push-ups, the diva went on to do TRX, push-up jumping jack, ab crunches, one-leg lunges, and treadmill running. Bill Gates Enjoys Vada Pav With Sachin Tendulkar, Says ‘Snack Break Before We Get To Work’ (Watch Video).

Soha Ali Khan Enjoys Insightful Encounter With Bill Gates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“Pushing through the week... #workoutwednesday", Soha penned in the caption. Soha keeps on serving fitness motivation from time to time with her social media posts. Work-wise, Soha will next be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha fronted "Chhorii 2". The highly-awaited drama is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, "Chhorii".

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, the sequel has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment. Soha Ali Khan Shares Heartwarming Family Photos from Kiyomizu-dera Temple Visit in Japan (View Pics).

Along with Nushrratt, the movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama. The primary flick "Chhorii" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).