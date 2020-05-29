11 Years of Prayanam: Payal Ghosh Reminisces Her Debut Film with Manchu Manoj

Prayanam Poster Starring Payal Ghosh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Payal Ghosh's first release, the Telugu film "Prayanam", has clocked 11 years. The film also stars Manchu Manoj, and is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. "'Prayanam' means travel and it takes me on a time travel now. I had people helping me with my lines as I didn't know the language. Right from my director sir to my co-stars to the writers, everyone helped me," she said.

She has some amazing memories attached to the film. "We shot at an airport and it was just beautiful. It seems just like yesterday when I gave my first shot. I am very happy and content with my journey and 'Prayanam' will always be special to me. I was barely out of school then," she said.

Payal was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 movie "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.