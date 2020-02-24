Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Telugu Star Nani on His 36th Birthday

Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu star Nani on Monday turned 36, and actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a quirky message to wish the actor. She said he is a perfect gentleman when he is not in a devil mode. Aditi on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of their upcoming film V. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday Naniiiiiiiiiii... @NameisNani... The perfect gentleman when he isn't in devil mode...More power to you and everything that you do." Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Here Are The Films Of This South Beauty That You Must Watch!

Hashtags named after Nani like "#HappyBirthdayNani" and #happybirthdaynaturalstar have been trending on Twitter. Nani fans too took to Twitter, to wish the star. A user wrote: "Wishing Happy Birthday to the guy who made us cry, smile and entertained in movies like Eega, Jersey and MCA and now ready to scare in V." Another commented: "Happy birthday Most Talented Natural actor In Indian Cinema @NameisNani Love u Man keep Going Man." Sivakarthikeyan Turns A Year Older Today! Anirudh Ravichander, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Others Wish the Actor on His 35th Birthday

A third user wrote: "#HappyBirthdayNaniA Tribute to Natural Star Nani Smiling face with smiling eyes Natural Star NANI Birthday Celebrations in IIIT Sri City Partying face Prathi hero fan ki common ga oka hero nachuthadu, andulo Natural Star Nani mundhu untadu Smiling face with sunglasses...Thanks to all BH 1 Students for your love and Support Face throwing a kiss. Nani made his film debut in 2008 with the hit film "Ashta Chamma". He was then seen in films like "Ride", "Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu", "Ala Modalaindi", "Pilla Zamindar", "Eega", "Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu", "Yevade Subramanyam", "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Middle Class Abbayi" and "Jersey".

Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday Wish for Nani

Happy birthday naniiiiiiiiiii @NameisNani The perfect gentleman when he isn’t in devil mode 😈🔥 More power to you and everything that you do ♥️🤗 pic.twitter.com/p7xRxLXjHN — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 24, 2020

In 2018, Nani hosted "Bigg Boss" Telugu 2. He currently awaits the release of his next V, an action thriller film directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. It marks Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time in his career.