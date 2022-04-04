Rising Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh on Monday said that her Instagram account had either been hacked or suspended. The actress, who has delivered several critically acclaimed performances in superhits like 'Kaaka Muttai', 'Thirudan Police', 'Vada Chennai', 'Kanaa' and 'Ka Pae Ranasingam', took to Twitter to make a plea to Instagram authorities to restore her account. Kanaa: Aishwarya Rajesh’s Sports Drama To Release In China On March 18!

She tweeted, "My Instagram handle has been hacked or suspended. Please help me resolve it as soon as possible @instagram" Aishwarya's Instagram account does not appear at all and this has left the actress worried. On the work front, the actress has an interesting set of movies waiting to be released.

Check Out Aishwarya Rajesh'sTweet Below

My instagram handle has been hacked or suspended .Pls help me resolve it as soon as possible @instagram — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) April 4, 2022

She will be seen in a number of films including actor Vishnu Vishal's much awaited action entertainer 'Mohandas' and the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

