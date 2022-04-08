Allu Arjun, son of producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, is one of the most sought after actors of Telugu Cinema. Be it his dance, style or acting, the handsome hunk has won over audiences’ hearts ever since he made his debut in Tollywood. It was in 2003 when he had made his acting debut with the film Gangotri, but it was with Sukumar’s cult classic Arya that he shot to fame. His other notable projects include Bunny, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo among others. Pushpa Star Allu Arjun To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli For The First Time – Reports.

Allu Arjun has a massive fan base across the country. Apart from his acting and style, fans can’t get over his cool yet graceful dance moves. He has delivered numerous hit dance numbers and even today people groove onto it. He makes everything appear just classy and effortless. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at Tollywood’s stylish star’s best dance tracks.

Top Lesi Poddi

Nothing can beat Allu Arjun’s energy when he hits the dance floor. And this dance track from Iddarammayilatho, also featuring Catherine Tresa, can see the two actors burning the dance floor with their power-packed moves.

Down Down Duppa

Allu Arjun began to showcase his dancing skills right from the very beginning of his career. In this cool track from Race Gurram, you’ll see him and Shruti Haasan flaunting their sleek dance moves.

Seeti Maar

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde have been one of the most popular onscreen pairs of Tollywood. And the duo won hearts with their sizzling chemistry and flawless moves with this track from Duvvada Jagannadham.

Ramuloo Ramulaa

This was the second fastest Telugu song to cross 100 million views. Allu Arjun – Pooja Hegde’s hook step from this hit number from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had become viral on social media.

Ringa Ringa

This is a popular number from Arya-2 and it took internet by storm and also received a cult status. This item number from the film was picturised on Allu Arjun, Erina Andriana and others.

These are some of the popular dance numbers of Allu Arjun! Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

