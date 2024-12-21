Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the most successful Indian film of 2024. According to the makers, the Telugu action film has already crossed the INR 1500 crore mark globally. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Amid this, reports emerged that Pushpa 2 would be released on OTT on January 9, 2025. However, the makers have finally rubbished the rumours and clarified that the film would not be available on OTT until 56 days after its theatrical release. ‘Pushpa 2’ Pushed Out of Theatres in North India? Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Star Status Under Threat; Here’s What We Know.

‘Pushpa 2’ Makers Offer Clarification Over Film’s OTT Release Date

Amid the growing confusion regarding Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT release date, Mythri Movie Makers to their X (previously Twitter) handle and wrote, "There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film, #Pushpa2, only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide."

‘Pushpa 2’ OTT Release Update

There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season ❤️ It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide 🔥 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 20, 2024

It is also being speculated that the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning to add 20 minutes of extra footage to the already three-hour, 20-minute-long film while releasing it on OTT. Filmmaker Raj Gopal Varma (RGV) called the move a "masterstroke" by the makers. However, official announcements regarding the same are yet to be made. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pushpa 2 also features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya Daali, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in key roles. The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

