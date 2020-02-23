Anushka Shetty Reacts to Rumours of Dating an Indian Cricketer, Reveals Her Marriage Plans 

Anushka Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since the audiences saw Anushka Shetty and Prabhas'amazing chemistry in Baahubali 2, fans have been hopeful about their off-screen romance too. While rumours did suggest that something was brewing between the duo, recently reports of Anushka Shetty's involvement with an Indian cricketer made the headlines. Not just this, grapevine had it that Anushka was also planning to get hitched to the said sportsman. Although in a recent interview, the Nishabdham actress opened up on her marriage rumours and even clarified if she was seeing any Indian cricketer. Prabhas Has THIS to Say About His Relationship With Anushka Shetty and all the Marriage Rumours Surrounding Them.

Anushka revealed her marriage plans and rubbished the reports suggesting that she's engaged to a cricketer. While speaking about what lies ahead, the actress stated that she will be marrying someone who will be of her parents' choice. The Baahubali star did say that marriage is on the cards soon but denied all the rumours relating to her to-be groom that have been doing the rounds since a while now. Anushka also mentioned how the rumours about her marriage keep cropping up with more and more lies and even mentioned one of the reports that even suggested that she was secretly married. Saaho: Prabhas to Arrange a Special Screening for Anushka Shetty?

On the work front, she's gearing u Nishabdham with R Madhavan where plays a mute artist. The film also stars Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Subbaraju in key roles and from its trailer, certainly looked like a thrilling whodunnit. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie has been simultaneously shot in English, Tamil and Telugu, with the English and is all set to release on April 2.