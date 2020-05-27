Arjun Reddy Actress Sai Sudha Accuses Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu of Cheating Her

Shyam K Naidu, Sai Sudha (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tollywood character artist Sai Sudha has accused popular cinematographer Shyam K Naidu of cheating her. As per reports, Sai filed a complaint at SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad. She alleged that Shyam forced her into a relationship, promising to marry her, but she found out recently that he had no intentions of tying the knot with her. She has said that Shyam is not replying to her texts or picking up her calls or meeting her, leaving only legal route for her. Sai has claimed that she has proof of a relationship with the cinematographer. As per reports, Shyam has been summoned by the police for an investigation.

Shyam K Naidu is the brother of veteran cinematographer Chota K Naidu. During an interview with a regional news channel, she also said that Shyam's brother said that he will get them married. “Even Chota K Naidu also assured me to perform marriage with his brother Shyam,” she said.

Sai is a character artist, who has made a small appearance in the hit Vijay Deverakonda film, Arjun Reddy. She was credited as Sri Sudha in the film and appeared in the opening sequence of the movie.

Check Out Sai Sudha's Interaction With The Media At The Police Station:

Tollywood artist Sai Sudha had alleged that she was cheated by famous cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, on the pretext of marrying her but dumped her. She lodged a complaint with SR Nagar police, following which Shyam was summoned for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/GaebcuLXZi — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 27, 2020

Shyam has worked as a cinematographer on movies like Pokiri, Business Man, Julayi, Temper. He has mostly worked with Puri Jagannath. Shyam was also named in the Sensational Drug Case of Tollywood which surfaced a few years ago.