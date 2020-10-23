This is probably the best birthday present for Prabhas' fans. As the gears up to celebrate his birthday today, the makers of his next, Radhe Shyam released the film's motion poster and we are all hearts for it. The movie is essentially a love story and the motion poster provides a glimpse of it. While the film's first look created enough buzz online and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde was palpable, this new motion poster further highlights their love story and journey together. Radhe Shyam: Makers Unveil Pooja Hegde’s Look As Prerana in the Prabhas-Starrer on Her Birthday (View Poster).

The makers of Radhe Shyam had earlier dropped a surprise for his fans by unveiling his first look from the movie. His dapper avatar was at display and his suave was unmatchable. The motion poster too justifies his dapper self and has left us asking for more. Besides Twitter that's currently buzzing with all the birthday messages for the actor, we thank the makers for making this day lot more special for us. The motion poster proves the long wait for it was worth it. Radhe Shyam: Makers Introduce Prabhas As Vikramaditya Ahead Of His Birthday And The Superstar Looks Dapper!

Check Out the Motion Poster

Earlier there were reports if the Radhe Shyam team will release a teaser on Prabhas' birthday. However, they clarified saying that his fans should expect a motion poster and not a teaser on his birthday. Besides Radhe Shyam, the actor also has Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone and later Adipurush with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

