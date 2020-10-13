Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most loved and sought-after actresses from the Telugu cinema. Her acting prowess and sharp screen presence combined is what makes her a fan favourite. The sultry siren will soon be seen opposite pan-India star Prabhas in a film titled Radhe Shyam. And as the actress celebrates her birthday on October 13, 2020, the makers of Radhe Shyam introduced her character Prerana via a poster. Indeed, what a surprise! In the poster, Hegde looks pretty and we bet you'll not be able to take your eyes off her. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas to Resume the Shooting of Radha Krishna Kumar’s Film from September?

Elaborating on the look, we can see her dressed in a dark mint green attire which she has been paired with a floral jacket. That's not it, as a scarf can also be seen used as an accessory to accentuate the look. Reportedly, Hegde as Prerana is going to eassy the role of a village as well as strongheaded modern woman in the film. Also, after looking at the first poster, we are damn excited. Pooja Hegde Birthday: Smart, Sassy and Uber-Stylish - Words that Perfectly Describe her Style File (View Pics).

Check Out The Poster Below:

Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is supposedly a romantic drama wherein the main plot is said to be reincarnation. The flick is also reported to give audiences a Hollywood feel. Radhe Shyam is set to make it to the screens next year. Did you like Pooja Hegde's look? Tell us in the commennt section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).