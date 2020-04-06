Bigg Boss Kannada 2 Fame Bullet Prakash Hospitalised After Suffering From A Liver Infection

Bullet Prakash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bullet Prakash is one of the popular comedians in the Kannada film industry. The 44-year-old actor has appeared in more than 325 films. As per a report in TOI, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on April 5. He was reportedly suffering from a liver infection and had gastric issues as well. Veteran Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan Master Dies At 84.

The report further states that Bullet Prakash had lost more than 35 kilos in five months. This weight loss had affected his health immensely, and in recent times he started getting heath issues. Bullet Prakash was taken to the hospital on April 5 morning and had been put on the ventilator after he did not show any sign of improvement. But his son has reportedly told the Kannada media that his father’s health will improve and also urged his fans to not worry. Shaji Thilakan, Son of Late Malayalam Film Actor Thilakan, Passes Away at 56.

Bullet Prakash has appeared in some of the popular films in Kannada. It includes Dhruva, Mast Maja Maadi, Aithalakkadi, Mallikarjuna, Aryan and many others. He was also seen in the second season of the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Sudeep. He was a wildcard entrant on the show. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.