Shaji Thilakan, Son of Late Malayalam Film Actor Thilakan, Passes Away at 56

Shaji Thilakan, son of late actor Thilakan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thilakan, was a veteran actor of Malayalam Cinema. Regarded as one the finest actors of Indian Cinema, he had appeared in more than 200 Malayalam movies. It was at the age of 77, in September 2012 that he passed away. Shaji, son of Thilakan from his second wife Shantha, passed away on Thursday morning. Shaji Thilakan, aged 56, breathed his last in Kochi, reports TOI. Veteran Bengali Actor Santu Mukhopadhyay Passes Away At 69.

Shaji Thilakan was an established actor in the small screen industry. He appeared in many Malayalam TV shows. It was in the year 2014 when Shaji first acted in a Malayalam serial, Aniyathi, which was aired on Mazhavil Manorama. He has also acted in the show Nilavum Nakshatrangalum. Telugu Actor Srikanth’s father, Meka Parameswara Rao, Passes Away.

Shaji Thilakan was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver ailments at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. Although he wanted to follow his father’s footsteps, he did not manage to achieve the success and fame like his late father did. In fact, the film that he first shot for, Sagara Charithram, never hit the theatres. Shaji Thilakan has also worked at Apollo Tyres in Chalakudy, a district in Thrissur. Shaji is survived by his wife Indira and daughter Abhirami. Shammi and Shobi Thilakan are Shaji Thilakan’s brothers.