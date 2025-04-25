In a historic achievement that might redefine the art of filmmaking, Narasimha Murthy, a temple priest from Bengaluru's Siddehalli village, has directed Love You - the first full-length Kannada feature film made entirely through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The 95-minute film, cleared by the CBFC, breaks conventions of filmmaking with its AI-created cast, music, and visuals, all made on a budget of INR 10 lakh. ‘Love at First Sight’ Short Film: Kling AI Partners With Film Editor Jacopo Reale To Create AI-Generated Film Using KLING 2.0 To Explore Deep Connection of Art and Imagination.

Who Is Behind the Film?

Narasimha Murthy, a day job priest at Hanumantharai Temple and a film buff by night, led the initiative as both the director and producer. He was assisted by Nutan, a graphic designer turned AI expert, who worked to give the digital frames shape. Though a two-man team, the duo produced an ensemble of AI actors, 12 original songs, and cinematography - all without a conventional crew.

How Was the Film Made?

Love You was created with close to 30 AI tools and software platforms within a span of six months and with a budget of INR 10 lakh. Murthy worked on the creative process, penning all the dialogue and lyrics, while Nutan took charge of technical implementation. From creating realistic characters to creating music, all elements were AI-based - although Murthy admits glitches, including inconsistent facial expressions and clumsy lip-syncing. The production costs were mainly spent on software licenses. In an interview with TOI, Murthy freely admitted the film's weaknesses, such as robotic emotional faces and technical hiccups. Nutan pointed out how quickly AI software improves: "The tools we used are already six months old. If we remade the film today, it would be a thousand times better." AI Tools for Video Generation: From Meta Movie Gen to OpenAI Sora and Google Veo 2, List of AI Video Tools for Generating and Editing Videos.

Watch the Teaser of 'Love You':

When 'Love You' Faced Censor Board

CBFC, when the movie was submitted for certification, was impressed by its innovative style, Murthy claims. The Censor Board has rated the movie U/A.

While the release date of Love You has not been confirmed yet, Murthy, meanwhile, is already in development on two more AI films: one based on Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, and the other based on Immadi Pulikeshi, the historical king, with the first releasing in two months.

