It is Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary today, and from family, friends to fans, all are reminiscing about the beloved Kannada Cinema’s Power Star. Puneeth began his acting career as a child artist and went on to establish himself as one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. The late actor was known for his exceptional performances in films such as Appu, Abhi, Raaj-The Showman, Raajakumara and many others. Besides impeccable acting skills, Puneeth was also known for his contributions as a playback singer, lending his voice to several hit songs. Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: From Appu to Yuvarathnaa, 5 Must Watch Movies of the Power Star!

Puneeth Rajkumar had a massive fan following, not just in Karnataka but also across the globe. They admired not only his talent but also his humility and dedication to his craft. To honour his legacy, here are five throwback photos that capture memorable moments from his illustrious career. These images evoke a range of emotions, as fans reflect on the iconic actor’s remarkable journey in the film industry. Each picture is a heartfelt reminder of Puneeth's talent, charisma and lasting legacy in Kannada Cinema.

Celebrating 125 Days Of Tagaru

Appu & Choreographer Jaani Master

Power Star At An Awards Ceremony

On The Sets Of Natasaarvabhowma

That Heartwarming Smile

Even after his untimely demise in October 2021, Puneeth continues to be remembered fondly by his fans, who cherish his legacy and contributions to Kannada Cinema. On Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, let’s celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved Kannada actor whose work continues to touch the hearts of fans everywhere.

