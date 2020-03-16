Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Rajith Kumar, His Fans Booked For Gathering At Kochi Airport Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak 

Rajith Kumar at Kochi Airport (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The current situation in India relating to Coronavirus outbreak seems to be getting tense by the minute. Strict measures are being taken by Central and State governments to ensure safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a move for the same, Kochi airport was put under surveillance although, in a shocking incident, several people gathered outside the airport to welcome Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar. Given that all public gatherings are being the halted by the government so as to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, crowds gathered outside the airport and this has now resulted in an FIR being filed against the contestant. Despite major precautions being taken such as shutting down of malls, theatres, film shoots and so on, it's shocking how a crowd gathered to welcome Kumar at the airport, knowing the grave situation created by Coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 Pandemic: Entertainment Organisations Push Film and TV Shootings in India To Halt From March 19.

As reported by Indian Express, Ernakulam district administration, Nedumbassery Police registered an FIR against Rajith Kumar, a contestant on the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss, three named persons and 75 unnamed persons under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Check Out the Crowd Gathered Outside Kochi Airport:

This is Kerala too! At a time when beaches, malls are empty as precautionary measure, this was scene at Kochi airport - to welcome reality show contestant who reportedly even smudged chilli paste at a woman contestant. Collector registers case against 72. pic.twitter.com/l630vyTRR1 — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) March 16, 2020

Not just this, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas took to Facebook to criticise Kumar and those and those gathered at the airport. In his post on social media, he wrote, "In the backdrop of Covid-19, when the entire world is exercising caution, the actions of a TV show contestant and his fans association at the Cochin International Airport will shame every Malayali. At a time when religious, political and social organisations are abandoning public events and showing solidarity with the safety of the people, law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to such violations of the law.”Coronavirus Affects Indian Cinema: From Salman Khan's Radhe to Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, All That Has Been Hit by COVID 19.

Several videos and pictures were circulated on social media showing about 100 people gathered outside the airport to welcome the Bigg Boss contestant. Kumar was returning to Kochi from Chennai after being evicted from Bigg Boss. At present, there are about 22 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Kerala.