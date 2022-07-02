National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with director Arun Matheswaran for Captain Miller, a period film set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s, the makers announced on Saturday. The movie, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is being touted as the biggest-budget Tamil film in Dhanush's career. Captain Miller: Dhanush Announces The Title Of His Next With Arun Matheswaran; Film To Release In Summer 2023 (View Motion Poster).

Captain Miller is presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Director Arun Matheswaran has made some critically acclaimed movies and Sathya Jyothi Films is credited with setting benchmarks in the Tamil movie industry.

The project announcement video has Dhanush making a stylish entry riding a bike with his face masked, holding a rifle on his shoulder. Dhanush's character name and the title is revealed as Captain Miller. Captain Miller had created a huge buzz even before its official announcement, and to ensure that the project shapes up at its best, the team has undergone one year of the extensive pre-production phase.

Check Out The Motion Poster Below:

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

Madhan Karky, who worked for films such as the Baahubali franchise, RRR and Pushpa, is penning the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. The other technicians include GV Prakash Kumar scoring music, Shreyaas Krishna handling cinematography, Nagooran taking care of editing, while T. Ramalingam is the art director. Dhanush Confirms His Next With Rocky Fame Director Arun Matheswaran! (View Post).

Producer T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films said in a statement: "I am elated to announce our prestigious project 'Captain Miller', which I strongly believe will be one among the promising movies made at a grand scale from our production house. Working with iconic actor Dhanush has always been a great pleasure as our previous collaborations have been successful.

"When Arun Matheswaran narrated the script to me and Dhanush, both of us were excited, and wanted to materialize in a grand scale. I have always admired the director Arun's unconventional thinking and maverick filmmaking methodologies to deliver exceptional movies are extraordinary. When he narrated the script, I was immensely impressed with his idea, and his engrossing screenwriting.

"It is great to have music director GV Prakash, whose Midas touch will escalate the stature of this movie. Every single actor and technician in this movie has already carved a niche of excellence, and their contribution is going to elevate Captain Miller to a greater magnitude."

