It was in December last year when Dhanush and Rocky fame director Arun Matheswaran had confirmed that they are teaming up for a film. The actor has shared on social media the title of this project today. The film has been titled as Captain Miller and Dhanush would be seen in titular role. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the film’s music and it would be produced under Sathya Jyothi Films’ banner. Captain Miller will arrive in theatres in summer 2023. Dhanush Confirms His Next With Rocky Fame Director Arun Matheswaran!

Captain Miller Motion Poster

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

