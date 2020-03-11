Thupparivaalan 2 First Look: Vishal Dons The 'Sherlock Holmes' Avatar In The Second Installment of Crime Thriller (View Pic)

Thupparivaalan 2 First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2's first look is finally out amid all the controversies surrounding it. The first installment of this Tamil crime thriller was a critically praised affair and a commercial hit as well. It was directed by Mysskin and produced by Vishal's banner, 'Vishal Film Factory.' Now the actor is all set to take the franchise the forward with one more detective tale set in the backdrop of London. Mysskin Issues Letter to Vishal Film Factory over His ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’; Did He Demand Rs 5 Crore as His Salary?.

In the poster, we see Vishal donning a hat and a brown trench coat with an umbrella in his hand. He is standing on the foggy street of London with no clear glimpse of his face. If you think this is very much similar to Sherlock Holme's costume, you are absolutely right. For the uninitiated, his character 'Detective Kaniyan Pongundran' loosely inspired by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, as it was credit on the first part. Check out the poster below.

On a related note, Vishal is right now busy with responsibility of three. He will not only be the lead man but is also debuting as a director of the film apart from being the producer too. He recently parted ways with director Mysskin after a fall out after the latter reportedly demanded more fee than expected. This led to the decision of Vishal taking over as the filmmaker of the second installment.