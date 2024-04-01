Actress Shruti Haasan, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses to her recently released song "Inimel" with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has started shooting for her next project. Her next project is an international film titled Chennai Story and is helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Philip John. Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Musical Collab Is Titled 'Inimel' With Lyrics Penned by Kamal Haasan (View Poster).

On Monday, Shruti took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of the film and the mahurat shot. The actress also shared a video of herself en route to the set in her car. Shruti shared the video with the caption: “New day. New movie. New energy. Thankful.”

Check Out Shruti Haasan’s Insta Story Here:

Shruti Haasan on Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chennai Story marks Shruti's third international outing after Treadstone and The Eye. The movie, adapted from Timeri N. Murari's bestseller The Arrangements of Love, is set against the backdrop of Chennai. It unfolds a coming-of-age romantic comedy set, and Shruti takes on the pivotal role of Anu, a spunky private detective.

Shruti, who is also a renowned musician, has acting credits across India's various language film industries. In 2023, she was one of the leads in Salaar, which also starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Chennai Story: Shruti Haasan To Star in BAFTA Winner Philip John’s Directorial Film.

The film emerged as one of India's biggest hits of the year. She also led the British thriller The Eye. In 2019, she had a key role in US series Treadstone.

