Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, has finally unveiled the title of their upcoming project featuring Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled "Inimel", The unveiling included a creative poster with two gamepads. Touted to be a song, the lyrics of the same have been penned by Kamal Haasan. The release date of the music video is kept under wraps. Have a look. Title of Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Song To Be Out at 6 PM Today (View Pic).

Inimel Announced

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)