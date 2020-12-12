Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today and from industry friends to fans across the globe, all have been showering him with thoughtful wishes, especially for his journey in politics. It was week ago when Rajinikanth shared that he would be launching his political party in January 2021 and the announcement on the same would be made by the end of this month. Since then fans and friends of Thalaiva, as he is fondly called, have been super-thrilled and one among them is Chiranjeevi. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Baashha, Sivaji, Enthiran, Kabali – 9 Biggest Hits Of Thalaivar Over The Years!

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu Cinema, has extended his heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday. He has wished him all success in his political journey. The post shared by Chiranjeevi for his dearest friend read, “Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed! Lots of love!” Rajinikanth Turns 70 And Thalaiva Fans Trend #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth On Twitter!

Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Wish For Rajinikanth

Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/hnCK7Adkgw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have shared screen space in the film Ranuva Veeran and since then the duo share a great bond even off screen. We are sure, if the two veteran actors decide to do a film together once again, fans would be absolutely delighted. Here’s wishing Thalaiva a very happy birthday once again!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).