The superstar of Kollywood, one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema, Rajinikanth, celebrates his 70th birthday today. Fondly called as Thalaiva by fans and media, every year on the occasion of his birthday, fans gather in large numbers and have a huge gathering. However, this year there are restrictions when it comes to large gathering owing to the pandemic. But that doesn’t stop the fans from celebrating the occasion across social media platforms. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Baashha, Sivaji, Enthiran, Kabali – 9 Biggest Hits Of Thalaivar Over The Years!

A day before superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday, there were 70 celebs who unveiled the common display picture (CDP). The CDP focused on the various onscreen avatars of the actor and also highlighted his political career. Rajini would be entering his party Rajini Makkal Mandram and all are super thrilled about it. To mark this special occasion, fans are using the hashtag #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and trending it on top on Twitter. Let’s take a look at some of the wishes posted by fans. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Superstar Rajinikanth On His Birthday!

The Special CDP

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/lplexfvTIV — Ranjeet Verma (@Ranjeet43060309) December 12, 2020

Superstar Of Indian Cinema

•The Phenomenal Journey from bus conductor to the superstar. •The man of masses ... •The Baap of all Mannerisms.. •Actor with Unmatchable Charisma & style. Many Happy Returns of the Day @rajinikanth sir. ❤#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/MHrjBkIcAK — Kona.JyothiPrakash (@Prakash_Kona) December 12, 2020

Birthday Celebration Begins

An Icon

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth

A Special Wish From Sun Pictures

On the work front, Rajinikanth, who is known for his unique style and mannerisms on the big screen, would be in Siva directorial Annaatthe. It would also feature Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. And on the occasion of his birthday, fans of Rajinikanth are expecting some special announcement from the makers. Stay tuned for further updates!

