National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule, received an early birthday gift. The actor's wax statue was revealed at Thursday at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. The statue features Allu Arjun's iconic 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' pose from the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 8, and his family attended the event in Dubai. Allu Arjun took the time to visit his Instagram account to share a special moment. He posted a picture posing with his wax statue. He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram stories, calling it a 'milestone moment.' Allu Arjun's Wax Figure Unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds; Pushpa Star Calls It 'Milestone Moment' (View Pics & Video).

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers & directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun To Unveil His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai on March 28; Pushpa 2 Star Teases Fans With Exclusive Sneak Peek on Social Media (See Pic).

View Allu Arjun's Post:

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in the film. After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude. "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages nationwide. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.