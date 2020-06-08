Dhanush's Asuran is Not Getting a Chinese Remake, Confirms Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu

Asuran (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of Dhanush's most successful film that released recently, Asuran received amazing reviews from critics and was also loved by audiences. The film became a 100 crore grosser and everyone loved Dhanush's stunning act in the film. Reports suggested that the film was up for a remake and several producers showed keen interest in the same. If this was any less, speculations also suggested that the film is to be remade in Chinese. There was buzz about a popular production house from China showing interest in the film's remake rights. Given the way Chinese audiences have lapped up Bollywood and South content, it doesn't seem surprising that a remake must be on their minds.Narappa First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Looks Fierce in The Telugu Remake of Asuran (View Pics)

Asuran is a revenge drama that is filled with some gory action sequences. It is based on Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani. As per India Today's report, the producer of Asuran has denied any such development. Speaking to the portal, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu refuted these rumours and said, "No one approached me for the remake rights. These are baseless rumours. We have plans to release the dubbed version of the film in China but it will happen only after normalcy returns." Given the current situation, theatres in China will soon be opening up and it seems, there are plans to release the film's dubbed version in Chinese theatres. Vetrimaaran Confirms He's Not Remaking Asuran With Shah Rukh Khan

Previously, we have seen films starring Dhanush and Rajankikanth faring extremely well in Chinese markets. As for South releases, films such as Baahubali and 2.0 were previously dubbed and released in China.