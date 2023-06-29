Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, will hit the screens in September on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers announced Thursday. Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film Chandramukhi (2005). It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Chandramukhi 2: Makers Welcome Kangana Ranaut on Board in Sequel of Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil Film (View Poster).

Lyca Productions, the banner behind Chandramukhi 2, shared the film's release date on its official Twitter page. "We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! (sic)" the banner said in the post.

Vasu is returning to the director's chair for Chandramukhi 2 and Oscar winner M M Keeravaani has composed music for the film. The film completed production on June 20.