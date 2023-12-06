Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the teaser of his film Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, marking Yoodlee films' debut project with Mohanlal. The teaser suggests Mohanlal might portray a magician or illusionist in this period action drama. Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser: Mohanlal in His Powerful Look Leaves Us Guessing As He Promises To Unveil the ‘Truth’ (Watch Video).

Expressing excitement, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said, "Lijo Jose Pellissery has not only created a vast canvas but assembled a sterling ensemble cast headlined by the legendary Mohanlal. This is one of our most significant ventures in Malayalam cinema, as its theme, grandeur, and emotional resonance have undeniable universality. This is why the film will be dubbed and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi." Lijo Jose Pellissery also expressed happiness about the film.

Watch Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser

"For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn't originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it's a natural progression. The basic idea of Malaikottai Vaaliban began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. A writer like P S Rafeeque expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role," he said.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is scripted by P S Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like Nayakan and Amen. The film will be out on January 25.