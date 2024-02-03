Sony Pictures International Productions announced that Operation Valentine, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit screens on March 1. Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Operation Valentine: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Film Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon (View Post).

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the movie's release date on its official Instagram page. "The date is locked for the big mission! #OperationValentine Missile landing in theatres on MARCH 1st, 2024. Massive release worldwide in Telugu & Hindi," the post read.

Check Operation Valentine's New Poster

VARUN TEJ - MANUSHI CHHILLAR: ‘OPERATION VALENTINE’ TO ARRIVE ON 1 MARCH… Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda [of Renaissance Pictures] will release #OperationValentine on 1 March 2024. Starring #VarunTej and #ManushiChhillar, #OperationValentine is… pic.twitter.com/nGaWw6Rf2C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2024

Operation Valentine is written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.