Gaalodu starring Gehna Sippy and Sudigali Sudheer in major roles released in theatres today (November 18) and since then the Telugu film has been trending on Twitter. Helmed by Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla, the movie revolves around the story of a poor and reckless youth Sudheer who wanders aimlessly in his village and falls in love with a rich girl. Having said that, as per early reviews, the movie is okay-ish as per critics. Here, check out Gaalodu's review roundup as per moviegoers below. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna's Crime Thriller Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics.

123 Telugu: "Gaalodu is silly action drama that has nothing new to showcase. Sudigali Sudheer is the only solace as he is superb with his dances and mass role. But sadly, the film fails in the other departments and ends as a boring watch this weekend."

Filmy Focus: "Story-wise, the film has a wafer-thin point but the director tried to present the proceedings by solely focusing on Sudheer’s screen presence. To summarize, Gaalodu is completely a tailor-made film for Sudigali Sudheer. Though the story is dull, Sudheer’s dance movements, action stunts, and songs make the film a decent watch." Vaathi/Sir Release Date: Dhanush's Next Helmed by Venky Atluri to Hit the Big Screens on February 17, 2023 (View Posters).

Watch Gaalodu Trailer:

TOI: "Gaalodu, directed by Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla and featuring Sudigali Sudheer and Gehna Sippy, sticks to its genre and comes across as an action-packed mass entertainer with a weak plot. Sudheer established himself as a frontman. The movie is for you if you give your rational mind a break and watch it without expectations."

Cine Josh: "Gaalodu is neither entertaining not passable. It isn't even bearable for its outdated writing and narrative style. Director Rajasekhar Reddy tried to make a full-on mass film with Sudigali Sudheer. But, he failed to have a proper script with an interesting story with impactful scenes. Due to lack of these, Gaalodu became Gandaragolodu and failed in each and every department resulting a forgettable film for both Hero and Director."

Well, after reading the above reviews of Gaalodu, we feel it's better if we miss it. What do you think? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

