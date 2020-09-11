Shriya Saran, the gorgeous actress who has acted in South and Hindi films, has turned a year older on September 11. She celebrates her 38th birthday today! On this special day, the makers of her upcoming flick titled Gamanam have released her first look from the film that is helmed by Sujana Rao. This is indeed the perfect treat for all her fans! This first look poster of Shriya features her in a very simple avatar. She can be seen in a simple saree and minimal makeup; immersed in thoughts. Shriya Saran Birthday Special: A Perpetual Stunner and Designer’s Muse, Her Effervescent Laughter Seals All of Her Style Deals!

Gamanam, touted to be a real-life drama, is a pan-Indian film. It would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi language. The makers have also shared that the filming of this upcoming flick has been completed and the post-production phase is in progress. Checkout Shriya Saran’s first look from Gamanam below: RRR: Shriya Saran to Play Ajay Devgn’s Wife in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?

Shriya Saran In Gamanam

Shriya Saran had made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001. She has appeared in numerous south films after it. About Gamanam, the film’s dialogues has been penned by writer Sai Madhav Burra and the music will be composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Stay tuned for further updates!

