The makers of director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller Ghaati, featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, on Wednesday released a gripping trailer of the film which showed that the explosive action entertainer would hit screens on September 5 this year. ‘Ghaati’ Postponed Again: Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu’s Action-Drama Film Release Pushed Yet Again, Here’s Why?.

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the firm that is producing the film, wrote, "The GHAATS have a voice. It roars. It rebels. It reverbs. #GHAATI – A tale carved in blood, sweat, and stone. #GhaatiTrailer out now! #GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 5th, 2025. Starring ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu. Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish.Proudly produced by @UV_Creations & @FirstFrame_Ent. Music by @NagavelliV. Music on @adityamusic."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ghaati’:

The trailer of the film shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats.The poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers. The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year.

However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film Vedam. Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations. The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film. The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality. Ghaati promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption. ‘Ghaati’ Release Date: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu’s Pan-India Film To Finally Hit Screens on July 11.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of Ghaati with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music amplifies its intense mood. Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

