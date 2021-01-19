Varun Tej Konidela has given the perfect treat to all his fans on the occasion of his birthday. The handsome hunk who has turned 31 today, has shared the first look and the motion poster of his upcoming film that was tentatively titled as VT10. The film helmed by Kiram Korrapati has been titled has Ghani and Varun would be essaying the role of a boxer in this Telugu movie. Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Fun-Filled Family Moments Of The Tollywood Actor That Are Unmissable!

In this motion poster, one can see Varun Tej Konidela practicing in a boxing ring and punching the boxing bag. The actor has flaunted rugged look for Ghani and it looks impressive. The background score composed by Thaman S is also going along well for this motion poster. Take a look at the motion poster of Ghani below: #F3: Daggubati Venkatesh And Varun Tej Team Up Once Again For A Comedy Drama!

Varun Tej Konidela In Ghani

George C Williams has been roped in as the cinematographer, whereas Marthand K Venkatesh is onboard as the editor. Based on boxing, Ghani will reportedly feature Saiee Manjrekar as the leading lady. Bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby, this film is scheduled to be released in July this year!

