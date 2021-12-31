Malayalam actor GK Pillai, who was famous for playing the villain in action films and for performing stunts without using body doubles, passed away on Friday. He was 97 and died because of an age-related illness. After spending 13 years in both the Army and the Navy, Pillai retired from the military and launched his illustrious career in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Snehaseema' in 1954. He acted in more than 325 films and later ventured into television, where he was active till two years ago. Vijay Galani Dies of Cancer in London; Bollywood Producer Was Known for Backing Films Like Suryavanshi, Veer Among Others.

A hugely respected actor, Pillai's baritone voice was his distinguishing feature and it won him many roles and several film awards. He also dabbled in politics and was seen frequently in Congress party circles. Nedumudi Venu Dies at 73: Popular Malayalam Actor Dies at Private Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is survived by six children. His wife had predeceased him. The last rites will be held here later in the day.

