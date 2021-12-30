In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood producer Vijay Galani is no more. If reports are to be believed then he passed away due to cancer in London. Galani had been in the UK for quite a long time where he was undergoing blood cancer treatment. The deceased was a known face from Bollywood and had backed films like Veer (2010), Suryavanshi (1992), Ajnabee (2001) and many more.

RIP Vijay Galani:

Shocked beyond words... Vijay ji, you will be missed forever. #VijayGalani pic.twitter.com/3CoOh0JalS — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) December 30, 2021

