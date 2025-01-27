The makers of the period film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Monday unveiled Bollywood star Bobby Deol’s look in the film as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations. Bobby Deol Birthday: Sunny Deol Wishes His ‘Little Brother’ With an Adorable Hug in Special Post, Says ‘My Lord Bobby’ (View Pic).

On Monday, the film’s official handle on X wrote, Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! – Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HBDBobbyDeol”

Bobby Deol’s Stunning Look Unveiled on His Birthday

The film, which is being directed by directors Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, features Niddhi Aggarwal as the female lead.

A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are delighted with the audience’s response to the first single of the film, which was recently released.

Called Maata Vinali in Telugu and Kekkanum Guruve in Tamil, the song unfolds during a crucial moment in the film, set against the scenic backdrop of a forest.

Pawan Kalyan, along with his companions, embarks on an adventure and faces a formidable challenge. This soulful track is the emotional high point during a night campfire, infusing the narrative with depth and meaning.

The song captures the philosophical undertones beautifully. Impressed by the song's theme and message, Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version. For other languages, advanced AI technology has been utilized to enhance and replicate Pawan Kalyan’s unique vocal tone, creating an authentic experience for fans worldwide.

The song, which has emerged a chartbuster, has now got over 40 million views.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.

