Hit: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, starring Nani, finally arrived on the big screens. The movie, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Mariya and Maganti Srinath in prominent roles. Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Vishakhapatnam who investigates a series of murders. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday (May 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. HIT 3 has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Censor Board Report: CBFC Tones Down Gore and Abusive Language in Nani’s Movie Despite ‘A’ Rating – See List of Recommended Cuts.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Hit: The Third Case’: Crucial Cameo in Nani’s Upcoming Thriller Leaks Ahead of Movie’s Release, Director Sailesh Kolanu Slams Media for Spoiling Surprise.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hit: The Third Case’:

For the unversed, the Hit universe is a popular Telugu franchise created by Sailesh Kolanu. The first part, Hit: The First Case starring Viswak Sen, was released in 2020, followed by Adivi Sesh's Hit: The Second Case in 2022. HIT 3 is bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

