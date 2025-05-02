Hit The Third Case Movie Review: If you weren’t already warned by the tease at the end of Hit: The Second Case or the film’s trailer, HIT: The Third Case is a stark departure from its predecessors. While it retains the spirit of an investigative thriller featuring psychologically troubled cop protagonists, HIT: The Third Case leans more heavily into the massy action genre, brutal and gory (despite the Censor Board’s meddling). With producer Nani stepping into the spotlight as the lead, this third entry has its hits and misses. It may be the weakest of the trilogy so far (and there will be more ahead), but it remains slickly mounted, more or less arresting and is technically adept. ‘Hit: The Third Case’ Censor Board Report: CBFC Tones Down Gore and Abusive Language in Nani’s Movie Despite ‘A’ Rating – See List of Recommended Cuts.

Arjun Sarkaar (Nani) is a violent and temperamental top cop, tasked with solving the gruesome murder of a man found in the middle of the jungle, killed in a manner reminiscent of Countess Bathory (do read about this disturbing real-life tale). The twist? Arjun himself committed the murder. That’s no spoiler - the real mystery lies in why he did it, and why he’s already preparing for his next victim. That’s what the film slowly unpacks in the sequences that follow.

Despite his dark and at times misogynistic nature, Arjun Sarkaar is still our hero. And so, the film suggests there’s a noble reason behind his draining someone’s blood. This is eventually revealed in a flashback sequence set in Kashmir, where Arjun is investigating a murder that leads him to uncover a cult of killers.

Watch the Trailer of 'Hit: The Third Case':

What’s whimsical here is that the entire film is told as a flashback after Arjun is arrested and sent to prison, where he narrates the story to a fellow inmate (Ravindra Vijay). So yes, we have a flashback within a flashback, intercut with time jumps in the central timeline.

'Hit: The Third Case' Movie Review - A Deeply Flawed Hero

To be politically correct, Arjun Sarkaar continues Indian cinema’s trend of cops lashing out violence and brutalising criminals with the justification that they’re "bad guys." The film has plenty of such scenes - including one where Arjun beats up Kashmiri protesters for burning a police uniform (even though he admits he never wears one).

A Still From Hit The Third Case Movie

The problematic portrayal isn’t the issue here—protagonists don’t need squeaky-clean images—but the trouble arises when the violence is glorified without moral reckoning, stemming from authority rather than survival (the latter can be used as an excuse to justify the second half’s bloodshed).

'Hit: The Third Case' Movie Review - The Investigative Track Shines

Back to the film - HIT: The Third Case really finds its footing when Arjun begins narrating the flashback-within-a-flashback to his subordinate. This brings the film closer in tone to the investigative feel of the earlier entries. Until then, it does a decent job establishing the protagonist’s dark nature and laying groundwork - like him feeding meat to a vulture, a detail that pays off later. The romantic subplot with Mridula (Srinidhi Shetty), who likes the 'grey' in her lover, however, feels like a speed bump, though her character becomes relevant later. What works in this stretch is how Nani uses his character’s brooding nature to inject some dark humour.

A Still From Hit The Third Case Movie

As mentioned earlier, it’s when the Kashmir interlude kicks in - and Arjun uncovers a series of similar murders nationwide - that the film hits its groove. Director Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the previous HIT films, clearly understands police procedurals, and incorporates smart investigative techniques. For instance, there’s a fight scene before the interval where Arjun gets stabbed, and we hear him recall his training: never remove a blade until medical help arrives. It’s a clever moment of spoon-feeding, though the film isn’t consistently this sharp.

'Hit: The Third Case' Movie Review - Bloody But Inconsistent Second Half

The second half shifts gears into an action-thriller, with Arjun infiltrating the villain’s cult. The vibe here echoes old-school, cheesy Hollywood action flicks like Bloodsport and The Condemned. The violence and gore escalate significantly, but the film doesn’t necessarily improve with it. The villain, played by Prateik Babbar, is underwhelming - lacking the chilling intensity Suhas brought to the previous film - so it’s up to Nani and the action set pieces to carry things. There are also glaring writing issues - like how the cult fails to do even basic research on new recruits. They come across more as fools than formidable enemies, making it easier for the hero to butcher them in a guilt-inducingly entertaining, blood-soaked climax.

A Still From Hit The Third Case Movie

This climax is where HIT: The Third Case goes all in. If the goal was to deliver a bloody action spectacle for gorehounds, then mission accomplished. While not quite as stomach-churning as Marco, no limb is spared, and a considerable chunk of the budget seems to have gone into fake blood. There’s also the now-clichéd single-take corridor fight scene. Despite its overuse elsewhere, it’s impressively executed here, with Sanu John Varghese’s cinematography and Karthika Srinivas’s editing creating a violent, rhythmic showdown. Mickey J Meyer’s background score sets the perfect tempo for the carnage.

As a cherry on this gory pie, Hit: The Third Case also delivers a few fan-service moments in the form of returning characters - enough to earn some cheers. The extended epilogue, however, feels like a bit of a stretch, capped off with a star cameo that sets up the next instalment. ‘Hit: The Third Case’: Crucial Cameo in Nani’s Upcoming Thriller Leaks Ahead of Movie’s Release, Director Sailesh Kolanu Slams Media for Spoiling Surprise.

'Hit: The Third Case' Movie Review - Nani Impresses

Now, about Nani - there’s a scene where the villain, admiring Arjun in a white tuxedo (which gets increasingly blood-stained), says “Class.” To which Arjun responds that everyone says that, but he wants to change it. It’s clearly a meta-commentary on Nani’s career. Though he’s often associated with more refined roles, Nani’s no stranger to massy action films like V, Dasara, and my personal favourite, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. As Arjun, the deeply flawed hero whom the film bends over backwards to redeem, Nani brings intensity, swagger, and physicality. His performance holds the film together. Even as HIT: The Third Case veers into full-blown masala action territory, Nani’s presence lends it a touch of class - even if he claims he doesn’t want to be classy.

A Still From Hit The Third Case Movie

The supporting cast, unfortunately, doesn’t leave much of an impression. Srinidhi Shetty has more to do in the second half after a twist involving her character, but weak writing reduces her to a romantic interest who can throw a few punches. Prateik Babbar is passable as the antagonist. I did enjoy Samuthirakani’s brief role as Arjun’s father - his scenes have a nice layer of humour - but the father-son angle is barely explored in the violence ahead.

'Hit: The Third Case' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

HIT: The Third Case may not be the most refined entry in the franchise, and it certainly trades some of its investigative depth for blood-soaked spectacle, but it’s far from dull. While the writing falters and the villain lacks bite, the film is held together by Nani’s committed performance and a technical polish that gives even its messiest moments a visceral punch.

