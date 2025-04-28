Chennai, April 28: One of India's most respected directors SS Rajamouli has now confirmed that actor Nani will indeed be a part of his dream project, the 'Mahabharatham'. Director SS Rajamouli has often expressed a desire to make a 10-part franchise on one of the greatest epics of all time. Recently, Rajamouli, who participated in a pre-release event of 'Hit: The Third Case' in Hyderabad, was asked by the anchor if there was any truth in rumours doing the rounds that the ace director had fixed the character actor Nani was to play in the franchise.

In reply, SS Rajamouli very reluctantly disclosed that the character hadn't been fixed but what had been fixed was that Nani would definitely be a part of the franchise. It may be recalled that Rajamouli is currently working on a film with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively being referred to as SSMB29. Oscars 2028: SS Rajamouli Elated at 'RRR’s Mention in New Stunt Design Category Announcement Poster for 100th Academy Awards Ceremony.

A considerable portion of the film, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

Nani, who has already worked with director SS Rajamouli in the blockbuster film 'Eega', now currently has 'Hit: The Third Case' ready to hit screens on May 1. Nani, who spoke at the event, recalled what he had said during the release of Court: State Vs A Nobody, a film he had produced. Nani had backed the film strongly saying that it was his promise that the film would impress audiences. The actor had said that if audiences felt that Court did not live up to the promise he was making, they could skip watching his next film 'Hit: The Third Case'. However, Court emerged a big superhit. Throwback! When SS Rajamouli ‘Romanced’ Actress Rashmi Gautam in Old Telugu TV Serial; Video Clip Goes Viral – Watch!.

Now, Nani recalling this episode said that he was able to name Hit 3 during Court's release as he was the producer of both films. "I was willing to take that risk. But this time, I will not be able to do the same as my next film is being produced by another producer. So, if Hit 3, does not match your expectations, you can give a miss to this film #SSM... which is releasing in a year's time," he said jokingly and looked at SS Rajamouli. He then made it clear that he was only joking this time around and then on a serious note, Nani said, "What gives us confidence is that nobody will be able to stop themselves from watching SSMB29, even if we ask them to. Not just Telugu-speaking people, not just Indian people. Audiences all over the world will definitely watch it."

