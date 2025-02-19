Thanks to RRR, SS Rajamouli has cemented his status as a world-renowned filmmaker. Known for his near-perfect success rate, Rajamouli has delivered a string of beloved blockbusters, from Yamadonga and Magadheera to the Baahubali series. In 2024, he made a cameo appearance in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. However, his acting skills were showcased much earlier in a popular Telugu television serial, Yuva, which aired on MAA TV. ‘SSMB29’: Priyanka Chopra To Star Alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu Epic Adventure? Here’s What We Know.

A clip from the old serial has recently gone viral, featuring Rajamouli romancing actress Rashmi Gautam, who played one of the show’s main leads. The romantic scenes depict the heroine fantasising about the director - played by Rajamouli as himself - and attempting to flirt with him.

Watch the Viral Throwback Clip From 'Yuva':

Whatt..Rajamouli and Rashmi Acting In Yuva serial..👀😱😱 Romantic Love story❤️😂🤣#Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/zofhVOZNgZ — MawaNuvvuThopu (@MawaNuvvuThopu) February 18, 2025

When the clip resurfaced, Rashmi Gautam herself reacted to it, expressing her desire for a reunion episode and tagging Nagarjuna,who was the show’s producer, in her post. ‘Actual Choreographer of Natu Natu’: SS Rajamouli Wows Netizens With His Electrifying Dance Moves to Jr NTR’s ‘Ayudha Pooja’ Song at Nephew’s Wedding.

Thankyou Yes good old memories from Yuva serial days Wish they do a reunion episode @iamnagarjuna sir plsss https://t.co/9Bn4w7XKqz — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) February 19, 2025

By the time Yuva aired, Rajamouli had already established himself as a filmmaker with hits like Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, and Vikramarkudu. He has also made cameo appearances in several of his own films, including Sye, Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, and RRR.

Currently, SS Rajamouli is busy working on his upcoming blockbuster, SSMB29. The high-budget action extravaganza stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. This marks the first collaboration between Rajamouli and both actors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).