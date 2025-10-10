Chennai, October 9: Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged the State government to grant tax exemption for actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil film Idli Kadai, calling it a “refreshing and value-driven cinematic work” that promotes Tamil culture, non-violence, and social harmony.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Prasad said the film — directed by and starring Dhanush — stands apart from the wave of movies that glorify violence, drugs, and vulgarity. “Idli Kadai is a film that sows noble thoughts, teaches compassion, and celebrates our traditional values,” he said. ‘Idli Kadai’ Movie Review: Dhanush Serves a Predictable and Moralistic Dish of Melodrama and Ideals (LatestLY Exclusive).

“It is a life-affirming film that imparts lessons on humanity and non-violence to children, students, and families.” He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to not only exempt the film from tax but also to ensure that government and rural school students can watch it free of cost, with the support of Dhanush and the production house.

The film, released on October 1, has received positive audience feedback. Featuring actors Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, and Nithya Menon, with music by G.V. Prakash, Idli Kadai depicts the spiritual and emotional fabric of Indian village life — from small-scale industries like weaving to the challenges of preserving family and community ties. ‘Idli Kadai’: Dhanush Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Overwhelming Love After Film’s Release (View Post).

“The movie beautifully captures the dignity of labour and the pride of continuing one’s ancestral profession without shame. It reminds us that honesty, love, and unity are greater measures of success than wealth or status,” Prasad said. He added that the film’s emotional dialogues and visual storytelling “cleanse the minds of youth and rekindle respect for parents, culture, and homeland.”

Rejecting criticisms that the movie glorifies traditionalism or caste-based occupations, Prasad clarified that Idli Kadai instead celebrates self-respect and integrity in any chosen trade. “It is a reminder that one’s education should serve the nation, not alienate one from roots or family,” he said. Calling the film a “spiritual journey through art,” the BJP spokesperson said it reflects Gandhian principles of non-violence and truth. “In a time when cinema often promotes hatred and greed, this film stands out as a torchbearer of moral and cultural renewal,” he noted.

Prasad urged the government to treat ‘Idli Kadai’ on merit rather than political affiliations, even though it is distributed by Red Giant Movies, a company associated with the Chief Minister’s family. “Supporting good Tamil films that uplift society is a collective responsibility. The government must not allow bias to cloud its decision,” he added. Congratulating Dhanush and the team for their artistic achievement, Prasad said the film deserves to reach every household in Tamil Nadu as a cinematic celebration of love, family, and Tamil identity.

