Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Kingdom, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri. Apart from making headlines for his professional front, the actor is constantly in the news for his love life and rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The actors, who have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are frequently romantically linked to each other but have never publicly admitted to or denied it. Despite previously confirming that he is not single, the actor, in a recent interview, explained why it is important for him to keep his personal life private. ‘Kingdom’ New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres on July 31 (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda Addresses His Relationship Rumours

In a previous interview, Vijay Deverakonda grabbed headlines by confirming that he is not single. When asked about his relationship status, the 36-year-old actor said, "Of course, I am 35. I am not single." However, the actor did not elaborate further. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor explained why he remains reserved about sharing details about his private life. He said, "I've always felt like its a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world , but you also want to remain anonymous. Its some kind of psychotic dichotomy."

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram Post

The World Famous Lover also expressed his wish to create a fictional version of himself and keep his real identity hidden. He said, "I used to tell people that if I could wear a mask that didn't look like me and that guy could be the star while I still got to act, Id be happy. Bease for me, Vijay Deverakonda the actor, I operate for him." He shared that he tries hard to keep his personal life private but has no idea how successful he is at it.

Talking about fame, the actor said, "I enjoy the fruits of success, the comfort, the respect, but I don't know how much of it comes from my personal life or from Vijay Devearkonda as a person." ‘Have a Great Feeling’: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Promo; Film's Release Date Confirmed (View Post).

Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Full Interview With the Hollywood Reporter India

While Vijay Deverakonda has Kingdom next, Rashmika Mandanna has The Girlfriend and Thama.

