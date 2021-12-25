Actor and director Raghava Lawrence has said he will donate Rs eight lakh to Parvathi Ammal, on whose life the critically-acclaimed courtroom drama Jai Bhim was based. Raghava, who had earlier announced that he would build a house for Parvathi Ammal and her family, has said that in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government now having announced that it would build a house for her, he will now instead donate an amount of Rs eight lakh to her. Tovino Thomas’ Netflix Film Minnal Murali Lights Up Ain Dubai (Watch Video).

Raghava said, "I had promised to build a house for Parvathi Ammal after getting to know about her poverty-stricken condition from the media. I had met her in person in this regard. She had informed me that her daughter had some land in a village called Keela Naththam in Ariyalur district and wanted me to build a house for her there. We had paid a visit to the site and were about to begin work on building the structure when we got to know that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to build her a home."

"I congratulate and express my heartfelt gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having come forward to build her a home after getting to know about her state of poverty." "In the wake of this development, I have decided to add another Rs three lakh to the Rs five lakh that I had already earmarked for building her a house and will now present a total of Rs eight lakh to her. I intend to present a sum of Rs 2 lakh each to Parvathi Ammal and her three children."

