Jai Ganesh is a superhero film directed by Ranjith Sankar and was released in the theatres on April 11. The film features Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles, along with Ravindra Vijay, Hareesh Perady, Ann Saleem and Jomol in key roles. Produced by Dreams n Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films, this Malayalam language film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Jai Ganesh has been leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Jai Ganesh Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Unni Mukundan-Ranjith Sankar’s Superhero Film!.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch Jai Ganesh Trailer:

The synopsis of Jai Ganesh reads, "Striving for normalcy, paraplegic designer Ganesg Gangadharan wrestles his inner demons in unforgiving shadows of sympathy."

