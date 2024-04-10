Jai Ganesh Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Unni Mukundan-Ranjith Sankar’s Superhero Film!

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Jai Ganesh. The trailer for the movie was recently dropped and has garnered much praise from netizens due to its intriguing storyline and hidden superhero element. It features the story of a graphic designer who suffers from depression after he works on a comic book for superheroes. The movie depicts his struggles to overcome the difficulties that he faces being wheelchair-bound. The 2-minute trailer also shows him assisting in a case of robbery. The trailer's highlight was showcased at the end, revealing the hidden superhero element in the movie. Jai Ganesh Trailer: Unni Mukundan Shines as a Specially-Abled Superhero in Ranjith Sankar’s Next Co-Starring Mahima Nambiar (Watch Video).

Jai Ganesh is directed by Ranjith Sankar and produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under the banner Dreams n Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Before the Malayalam language film's theatrical release, here are a few key details.

Cast - Jai Ganesh stars Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. The movie also features Ravindra Vijay, Hareesh Perady, Jomol, Nandhu, Benzi Matthews, Srikanth K Vijayan, Ann Saleem and Vinod Ranjan in supporting roles.

Plot - The film revolves around the story of a young man named Ganesh, whose dreams of becoming a biker are shattered by an accident that leaves his lower body paralysed. However, Ganesh refuses to let his physical limitations define him and aims at bigger things, later evolving as a superhero showcasing the extraordinary capabilities of the human spirit. Vishu 2024: Varshangalkku Shesham, Aavesham or Jai Ganesh – Which Malayalam Movie Will Be Biggest Hit of Box Office Clash? Vote Now!.

Watch the Trailer of Jai Ganesh:

Certification - Unni Mukundan's Jai Ganesh has been certified with a U rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Release Date - Jai Ganesh will be released in the theatres on April 11. At the box office, it will compete with Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham.

Review - The reviews of Jai Ganesh are not out yet. We at LatestLY will update you as and when the reviews are shared online.

