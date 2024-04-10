Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film JaiGanesh. The trailer for the movie was recently dropped and has garnered much praise from netizens due to its intriguing storyline and hidden superhero element. It features the story of a graphic designer who suffers from depression after he works on a comic book for superheroes. The movie depicts his struggles to overcome the difficulties that he faces being wheelchair-bound. The 2-minute trailer also shows him assisting in a case of robbery. The trailer's highlight was showcased at the end, revealing the hidden superhero element in the movie. Jai Ganesh Trailer: Unni Mukundan Shines as a Specially-Abled Superhero in Ranjith Sankar’s Next Co-Starring Mahima Nambiar (Watch Video).
Jai Ganesh Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Unni Mukundan-Ranjith Sankar’s Superhero Film!
Ranjith Sankar's Malayalam language language film Jai Ganesh stars Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. Check out all deets related to the film below!
Jai Ganesh is directed by Ranjith Sankar and produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under the banner Dreams n Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Before the Malayalam language film's theatrical release, here are a few key details.
Cast -Jai Ganesh stars Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. The movie also features Ravindra Vijay, Hareesh Perady, Jomol, Nandhu, Benzi Matthews, Srikanth K Vijayan, Ann Saleem and Vinod Ranjan in supporting roles.