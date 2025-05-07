Actor and producer Dhanush and music director Ilaiyaraaja are the latest film celebrities to hail Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces' historic strike on terror camps in Pakistan. While Dhanush said that the country stood united against terror, Ilaiyaraaja quoted a popular Tamil phrase to put across the point that the people would follow the leader in the path he chooses. Operation Sindoor: Kamal Haasan, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Other Celebs Salute Indian Armed Forces After Strikes on Pakistan and PoJK Post Pahalgam Attack, Say ‘Terror Has No Place’.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush said, "Our country stands united against terror. Proud of our armed forces. Jai hind 🇮🇳. #OperationSindoor." Ilaiyaraaja, in Tamil, wrote, "Mannan Evazhiyo, makkal Avazhiyae. (The people take the same path their king takes) #OperationSindoor" Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush are the latest among several film celebrities to have hailed Operation Sindoor.

Dhanush on Operation Sindoor

Our country stands united against terror Proud of our armed forces 🫡 Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 7, 2025

Ilaiyaraaja Quotes Popular Tamil Phrase As He Reacts to Operation Sindoor

Earlier in the day, Telugu Star Nani voiced his support for Operation Sindoor. He took to his X timeline to write, "Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor." In fact, several top stars in all the four south Indian film industries have expressed appreciation for the Indian Armed forces for carrying out the operation. Prominent among those who voiced their opinion are actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prakash Raj. For the unaware, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. ‘Salute to Our Real Heroes’: When the Nation Calls, the Indian Army Answers, Says Malayalam Superstar Mammootty on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Nani on Operation Sindoor

The Indian army's strong response comes in the wake of the terrible and dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead. Stating that nine sites that were being used by terrorists had been targeted, the Indian Army said that its actions had been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. It also pointed out that no Pakistani military facilities had been targeted and that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

