Actor Ayushmann Khurrana firmly stated that "Terrorism has no place in this world", showing his support to our armed forces after 'Operation Sindoor'. The Dream Girl actor penned on his Instagram account, "Terrorism has no place in this world," along with an icon of our tricolor. This was followed by a picture of 'Operation Sindoor' written in bold." 'No Stopping Until Mission Is Accomplished': Rajinikanth on Operation Sindoor; Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Samyuktha and Lavanya Tripathi Also React.

The entire film fraternity has been speaking in unison as they applaud the Indian Army for a strong reply against the terror attack in Pahalgam. Proud Indian, Kamal Haasan mentioned, "A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by Government of India. Jai Hind." Dhanush wrote on X, "Our country stands united against terror...Proud of our armed forces...Jai hind."

Ayushmann Khurrana on Operation Sindoor

Kamal Haasan Praises Indian Armed Forces As He Reacts to Operation Sindoor

A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by Government of India. Jai Hind.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/s0imSMR7cS — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2025

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ajay Devgn penned on the micro-blogging site, "Saluting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our Indian forces. India stands tall and strong. Jai Hind!." Suniel Shetty shared, "Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice #OperationSindoor."

Dhanush Reacts to Operation Sindoor

Our country stands united against terror Proud of our armed forces 🫡 Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 7, 2025

Actor Vivek Oberoi wrote on social media, “Terror shall not prevail, India's spirit and power shall keep rising to reclaim the light and ensure such darkness never again stains our sacred soil. The world must stand united against the evil of terror. Let’s not fall prey to propaganda that tries to divide us, this is not a war against any religion or nation, it’s a war against terror”. BJP MP and Actress Kangana Ranaut Hails Operation Sindoor, Says ‘They Said, Tell Modi, PM Modi Has Now Told Them’.

Suniel Shetty Says ‘Terror Has No Place’ As He Reacts to Operation Sindoor

Vivek Oberoi on Operation Sindoor

“Operation Sindoor is a revenge for the tears of the widows of India and a stern warning to the terrorists that their evil deeds will no longer go unpunished”, the Saathiya actor added. The Indian Armed Forces launched an attack against terrorism by targeting key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir known for housing terror networks, were targeted by the Indian Armed forces during the surgical strike.

