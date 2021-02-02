Jallikattu is the 2019 released Malayalam that directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery that has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. It has been selected in the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. Filmmaker Guneet Monga who has come on board as an executive producer has now announced that Jallikattu has been nominated in ‘Motion Picture, International’ category for the 25th Satellite Awards. Jallikattu for Oscars 2021: Twitter Celebrates the Official Entry of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Presented by the International Press Academy, the nominations for the 25th Satellite Awards were announced on February 1, 2021. This prestigious award ceremony honours the year’s outstanding performers, films and television shows. With regards to the selection process, a statement was issued by IPA that read, “The International Press Academy selects the Satellite Awards nominees from domestic and international submissions in 35 categories: 22 Motion Picture and 13 Television categories. Nominations are derived from advanced screenings, worldwide film festivals (including BAFTA, Cannes, Sundance, Telluride, TIFF) as well as from screeners to journalists and/or sanctioned lists available by the stated deadline.” Oscars 2021: Jallikattu Is India’s Official Entry in International Feature Film Category at 93rd Academy Awards; Here's Where You Can Watch The Malayalam Film Online.

Films Nominated In ‘Motion Picture, International’ Category

Jallikattu Nominated In ‘Motion Picture, International’ Category (Photo Credits: IPA Website)

Guneet Monga On Jallikattu’s Nomination For Satellite Awards 2021

The winners of the 25th Satellite Awards will be announced on February 15! We just cannot wait to know on who all will win the prestigious award.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).