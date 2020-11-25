The celebration for Delhi Crime's big win at the Emmys wasn't even over yet when the announcement of India's official entry for Oscars 2021 surfaced online. The Malayalam film Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been selected as the official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards. Oscars 2021: Jallikattu Is India’s Official Entry in International Feature Film Category at 93rd Academy Awards; Here's Where You Can Watch The Malayalam Film Online.

The film is said to beat out the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurranan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Anushka Sharma's production Bulbbul, Priyanka Chopra'sThe Sky is Pink, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men and even the Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena to become the official entry.

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory posts for the makers of the film. While one user said, "Finally a good entry from Indian side after so long, Unlike Gully boy. Watch this interesting film on Prime Video," another wrote, "Worthy entry #Jallikattu #malayalamcinema Directed by one of my fav Indian filmmakers #LijoJosePelliserry." Parasite, Gully Boy, Thappad, Jallikattu to Compete at Asian Film Awards Academy Awards 2020 - View Nominations.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Congrats to the Team

Finally a good entry from Indian side after so long Unlike Gully boy 😪😪🥱 Watch this interesting film on Prime Video#Jallikattu#JallikattuForOscars pic.twitter.com/79BAAhRxwg — Ravi Dundigalla (@ravi_dundigalla) November 25, 2020

A Proud Moment Indeed

We Agree!

LOL!

Let's Do It!

Well!

Ahem Ahem!

Starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Jallikattu is based on a short story, titled Maoist. The book was written by Hareesh S and its screenplay has been adapted by R. Jayakumar. The film released in 2019 and will now be in the running to secure a nomination in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place on April 25, 2021.

