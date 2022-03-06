South stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu on Sunday announced that their upcoming film titled 'Jana Gana Mana' is all set to hit the big screen on April 28. The actors took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday morning to share the poster and make the announcement. Jana Gana Mana Promo: Watch Out For Prithviraj Sukumaran As Prisoner And Suraj Venjaramoodu As Police Officer In This Intriguing Political Thriller! (Watch Video).

"In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place" - Mahatma Gandhi.#JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!"

The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. Details related to the plot of the film are still under wraps.

