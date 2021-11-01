The fuel price has been hiked once again and that has resulted in a protest situation in Kochi’s Vyttila-Edappally bypass. The Congress party workers have blocked the road and that has caused massive traffic. The confrontation between Malayalam actor Joju George and the protestors happened after the party activists refused to let the actor go. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on November 1, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked for Sixth Consecutive Day; Check Rates in Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

As per reports, Joju George’s car was damaged by the party activists as he voiced against the roadblock. It is reported that the actor’s car’s window panes have been damaged by the protestors. The rally went over for more than an hour and that had irked the actor. He was quoted as saying, “I approached the protestors and told them that it is unfair to block roads. My protest is not against all Congress workers in the state,” reports Mathrubhumi.

Watch Video Of Joju George Getting Into Scuffle With The Protestors:

The protestors have alleged that Joju George was drunk and also stated that he misbehaved with a woman leader. The actor has denied the allegations that he was drunk and also refuted the allegation of misbehaving with women activists.

