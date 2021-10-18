Jyotika is one of the most loved actresses of Tamil Cinema. Other than Kollywood, she has also worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu cinema. The actress was recently seen in the film titled Udanpirappe that also happened to be her 50th movie, which opened to mixed reviews. Jyotika, who celebrates her 44th birthday on October 18, is not just loved for her performances on the big screen, but also for her beautiful relationship with actor-producer Suriya. Jyotika Wishes Suriya on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary With a Heartwarming Post (View Pic).

Suriya and Jyotika have been setting major couple goals. Before tying the knot on September 11, 2006, this adorable duo were in a relationship for several years. Although the two had known each other for quite a long time, it was during the shoot of the film Kaakha Kaakha the two fell in love with each other. It has been 15 years since the two have been married to each other and are blessed with two lovely kids, but even today Jyotika and Suriya manage to charm their fans with their chemistry in reel and real. They are one such couple who have time and again proved that they are match made in heaven. On the occasion of Jyotika’s birthday, let’s take a look at the 13 pictures of the couple that is sure to melt your hearts.

All Smiles

#SillunuOruKadhal

Before The Premiere Of Udanpirappe

Adorable

Such A Good Looking Couple

Blushing, Blushing

We Are All Hearts For Them

Simple & Loving

Major Throwback

Cuties

Match Made In Heaven

Couple Goals

A Perfect Couple

Aren’t these pictures of Jyotika and Suriya totally heartwarming? Well, fans are looking forward to many more pictures of Jyotika with her hubby dearest. We wish the actress a very happy birthday, a joyous day with her loved ones and a wonderful year ahead!

